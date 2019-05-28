The story of Motorhead's Bomber and Queen in the 80s - only in Classic Rock, out now

This issue’s cover stars Motörhead, as we look back at the making at the making of their frankly monstrous Bomber album.

We also take a look at some other classic albums that announced themselves to the world 40 years ago, from artists who would go on to even greater success in the following decade. Bands like Foreigner, ZZ Top, Scorpions and Whitesnake.

Speaking of the 80s, this issue we also celebrate that decade in the life of Queen – the years in which they had it all, lost it all and reclaimed it.

We've also made an alternative cover featuring Queen - this is available in UK stores and internationally.

Features

Motörhead

Having just been let out of a Finnish jail, Lemmy and co.returned to England needing to record a follow-up to their hit album Overkill – and fast. The result was Bomber, which came out all guns blazing, the charts in its sights.

1979

1979 was not only a big year for Motörhead, it also saw the release of key albums by bands that would undergo a transformation in the 80s. Including…

Whitesnake

How Lovehunter changed the game.

Foreigner

Head Games - their most controversial record.

ZZ Top

“Sometimes, change is hard to take.” The making of Degüello.

Saxon

Their astonishing debut and the year when the dam burst.

Plus: Van Halen, Cheap Trick, The Knack, Scorpions, Aerosmith and more…

Don Felder

From growing up in poverty, to being in one of the biggest bands in rock history as they flew high then crashed and burned, the former Eagle has had a self-confessed “interesting journey”.

Diamond Head

Inspired by heavyweight rockers such as Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, they seemed to be poised for major NWOBHM stardom. Yet they remained cult favourites.

Wildhearts

Since the early 90s they’ve continued to light up the rock world – and been through hell in the process. Now they’re back with their first album in 10 years. And it’s really good.

Queen In The 80s

It was the decade when Queen had it all, lost it and then clawed it back again. But behind the strut and sparkle of the band in the 80s, storm clouds were gathering.

What's on your FREE CD?

High Voltage Rock'n'Roll

The 14 best new tracks from a scorching selection of new bands including Little Triggers, The Cold Stares, Dead Shed Jokers and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Tributes flood in following the death of UFO’s Paul Raymond; Led Zeppelin 50th-anniversary documentary nearing completion; Ozzy Osbourne tour rescheduled; new Tool album finally ready for release – after a 13-year wait… Welcome back Paul Gilbert, Chris Shiflett and Soto… Say hello to Sweet Crisis and Little Triggers… Say goodbye to Phil McCormack, JR Cobb, Michiel Eikenaar…

Raw Power

Meet the Masterbuilt Stormbender Devin Townsend, the eclectic guitarist’s new signature model.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Knocked up in a hurry and originally intended as a B-side, Shakin’ All Over became one of the great British rock’n’roll records of the early 60s.

Q&A: Bobby Gillespie

The Primal Scream man on the importance of punk, doing things their own way and speaking rock’s classical language.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Hollis Brown

So who are these New Yorkers making a blood-spattered journey from the garage to the stars?

Record Store Challenge: Royal Republic

What did the Swedes end up buying when Classic Rock gave them 50 quid and took them record shopping?

Reviews

New albums from Duff McKagan, Perry Farrell, Paul Gilbert, Big Big Train, Stray Cats, Royal Republic, The Rods, Richard Hawley, Entombed… Reissues from Primal Scream, Rory Gallagher, The Yardbirds, Screaming Trees, Manfred Mann, Traffic, Procol Harum, Gong, Frank Zappa… DVDs, films and books on Led Zeppelin, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Wayne Hussey, Richie Ramone, Woodstock… Live reviews of Mott The Hoople, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, Joe Bonamassa, Massive Wagons, Tedeschi Trucks Band…

Buyer’s Guide: Y&T

While they’ve had their ups and downs, in the 80s they recorded some albums that have stood the test of time.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Stone Temple Pilots, Midnight Oil, Steve Hillage, Marcus King Band and Johnny Lang. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Bonnie Tyler

Power ballad belter Bonnie Tyler on the special records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to her...

