The Room announce London show

The Room have announced a one-off show taking place in London on February 10.

Martin Wilson, Steve Anderson, Steve Checkley, Chris York and Andy Rowe will play The Borderline in the city, with support from Doris Brendel.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are available via TicketWeb.

Prior to their London performance, they’ll take to the stage at The Robin 2, Bilston on January 24 with Lifesigns. They’ll also play The Snooty Fox, Wakefield on February 27.

The Room signed a deal with Bad Elephant Music earlier this year and recently released their second album Beyond The Gates Of Bedlam.