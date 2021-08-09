The Ronnie Wood Band release two new tracks from live Jimmy Reed tribute album

The Ronnie Wood Band have released two new tracks, taken from their upcoming live album performed in tribute to American blues musician Jimmy Reed, titled Mr Luck - A Tribute Yo Jimmy Reed: Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

The songs consist of covers of classic Jimmy Reed tunes, including 1983's Shame Shame Shame – which was previously included in The Rolling Stones' earlier setlists – and 1953's Roll And Rhumba.

Mr Luck - A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live At The Royal Albert Hall contains 18 tracks performed by Ronnie and friends, including Mick Taylor, Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall and Paul Weller, and is set to arrive on September 17 via BMG. It was first recorded at the aforementioned London venue on November 1 in 2013.

The collection of songs will mark The Rolling Stones' guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer's second tribute album created in celebration of his musical heroes. Wood's first release was titled Mad Lad and payed homage to the work of Chuck Berry after his passing in 2017.

Speaking of his adoration for Jimmy Reed and the tribute album, Wood comments “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honour to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

Pre-order Mr Luck - A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live At The Royal Albert Hall now. Listen to the Shame Shame Shame and Roll And Rhumba below: