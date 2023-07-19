Who wants to be a billionaire?: The rock songs that have achieved a billion or more streams on Spotify

Since its launch as a humble Swedish start-up in 2008, Spotify has grown to become the biggest streaming platform in the world. And love it or hate it, Spotify is an important metric of success in the modern music industry. Drake became the first artist to achieve a billion streams for a single song, with One Dance in 2016. Since then, a total of 446 songs have passed that same milestone, with two – The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You surpassing an incredible 3 billion plays each.
When it comes to rock music, and especially legacy rock music, there are questions of demographic and preference at play. Nearly two thirds of Spotify’s users are aged under 35 and rock fans are more likely than others to listen to traditional radio and music on physical formats. The average age of the Spotify user is creeping up though and streaming is now by far the most common method of music consumption across all combined age groups.
Queen are the best-performing rock band to have joined Spotify’s Billions Club. The 2011 remaster of Bohemian Rhapsody is currently sitting pretty at nearly 2.2 billion streams and they also have another four tracks in the list. Elsewhere, AC/DC have three billion-streamers in Back In Black, Highway To Hell and Thunderstruck. Notable by their absence are monsters of rock like the Rolling Stones, whose best-performing track Paint It Black is just shy of 938 million streams, the Foo Fighters (with Everlong on more than 886m) and Led Zeppelin (846m for Stairway To Heaven).
Here are all the rock songs that have passes a billion Spotify streams as of 18 July 2023…
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (2011 Remaster)
Streams: 2.192bn
Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out (2015)
Streams: 1.981bn
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (1991)
Streams: 1.684bn
Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now (2011 Remaster)
Streams: 1.642bn
Linkin Park - In The End (2000)
Streams: 1.618bn
Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’ (1981)
Streams: 1.600bn
Queen - Another One Bites The Dust (2011 Remaster)
Streams: 1.572bn
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens (2016)
Streams: 1.558bn
Guns N’ Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine (1987)
Streams: 1.548bn
Twenty One Pilots - Ride (2015)
Streams: 1.505bn
TOTO - Africa (1982)
Streams: 1.479bn
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes (2018)
Streams: 1.427bn
Måneskin - Beggin’ (2021)
Streams: 1.364bn
Queen - Under Pressure (2011 Remaster)
Streams: 1.356bn
Linkin Park - Numb (2003)
Streams: 1.356bn
Eagles - Hotel California (2013 Remaster)
Streams: 1.351bn
White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (2003)
Streams: 1.350bn
AC/DC - Back In Black (1980)
Streams: 1.295bn
Fleetwood Mac - Dreams (2004 Remaster)
Streams: 1.284bn
The Goo Goo Dolls - Iris (1998)
Streams: 1.28bn
Bon Jovi - Livin’ On A Prayer (1986)
Streams: 1.275bn
AC/DC - Highway To Hell (1979)
Streams: 1.272bn
AC/DC - Thunderstruck (1990)
Streams: 1.212bn
Metallica - Enter Sandman (1991)
Streams: 1.144bn
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge (1991)
Streams: 1.157bn
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication (1999)
Streams: 1.154bn
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Have You Ever Seen The Rain? (1970)
Streams: 1.139bn
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama (1974)
Streams: 1.125bn
Queen - We Will Rock You (2011 Remaster)
Streams: 1.082bn
Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger (1982)
Streams: 1.073bn
System Of A Down - Chop Suey! (2001)
Streams: 1.067bn
The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2009 Remaster)
Streams: 1.048bn
Nirvana - Come As You Are (1991)
Streams: 1.032bn
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son (1969)
Streams: 1.030bn
Fall Out Boy - Centuries (2014)
Streams: 1.023bn