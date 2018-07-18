The Ramones, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Beatles memorabilia up for auction

A signed Parlophone mono first pressing of Please Please Me by the Beatles, an autographed copy of Led Zeppelin II and a signed copy of Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd are just some of the highlights in a new online auction.

The sale titled Marvels Of Modern Music has been organised by RR Auction, with those interested in the items up for grabs having until tomorrow (July 19) to get their bids in.

In addition, CJ Ramone has put a number of Ramones-related items up for sale, including CJ and Dee Dee Ramone’s tour-used Ampeg Bass Amplifier Head and road case, CJ’s stage-used signature Mosrite bass, rare demos, backstage passes and posters.

The family of Boston’s Brad Delp are also sharing a range of memorabilia, including Brad’s gold RIAA award for Boston’s debut album and a 14-page notebook featuring handwritten notes and lyrics for his project with former Boston bandmate Barry Goudreau.

Other highlights include Bob Dylan’s handwritten letter to his friend, musician Debbie Green, around the time he recorded Desire, a gold and diamond ring once owned by Elvis Presley, a handwritten poem by Jim Morrison, Slash’s 1992 AMA for Favourite Heavy Metal Artist and a rare ticket stub from the Beatles rehearsal ahead of their appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

There are also more than a dozen items relating to the Rolling Stones, including signed posters, photos, album covers and instruments.

For further details, visit the auction website, while a gallery of just some of the items can be flicked through below.