The Quireboys appeal for information after guitars are stolen from storage unit

The Quireboys are appealing for information after some of their equipment was stolen from a storage unit in Tavistock Street, Bedford, in the UK.

The band are due to head out on tour across the UK starting tomorrow evening in Leeds. And while the run of shows will go ahead as planned, the band are asking people to keep their eyes open for three missing guitars.

Guitarist Guy Griffin tells BBC3: “Initially it turned out there were three suitcases taken that had various things in them. One had merchandise, t-shirts and CDs and another one had quite a lot of valuable stuff in it.

“Luckily, we managed to retrieve those with the help of local people who found these things stashed in various places.

“We’ve got three guitars missing at the moment – an acoustic and two electric. If anyone sees these guitars let us know or contact the police.”

The band have posted images of the guitars on their Facebook page, which can be seen below.

The Quireboys have lined up 22 dates across the country this year, and will head over to mainland Europe for further shows in 2019.