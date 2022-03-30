The Prodigy's Liam Howlett has scored a horror movie soundtrack

The Prodigy's leader Liam Howlett has composed the soundtrack for a new Netflix horror film, Choose Or Die, scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on April 15.

Described as a "dark twist on the ‘80’s gaming obsession", the film stars Sex Education's Asa Butterfield, The 100's Lola Evans and Sherlock Holmes' Eddie Marsan.

Howlett's "edgy and atmospheric" soundtrack serves as the musician's first full foray into writing for film, although The Prodigy's music has previously appeared in movies such as The Matrix, Kick Ass and Repo Men. His most recent soundtrack offering was a re-imagined take on 1997 single Breathe from The Fat Of The Land in collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan's RZA for the soundtrack of Fast and Furious 9.

Choose Or Die was produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois and Stigma Films’ Matthew James Wilkinson.

An official synopsis for the film reads, "In pursuit of an unclaimed $125,000 prize, a broke college dropout (Lola Evans) decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game.

"But The Game curses her, and she’s faced with dangerous choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realises she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her life and so teams up with her friend Isaac (Asa Butterfield).

"The Game locks her into an inescapable cycle of mind-bending horror. Stopping is not an option. It’s choose or die!"

Watch the trailer below: