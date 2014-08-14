The Offspring get animated

Californian punk rockers The Offspring have released a video featuring the last two tracks from their 2012 album Days Go By.

Anthony Schepperd has given Dividing By Zero and Slim Pickens Does The Right Thing And Rides The Bomb To Hell a new lease of life by producing an animated promo which combines both songs.

The band, who are currently on tour across the US performing the whole of their 1994 album Smash to celebrate its 20th anniversary, will release a special edition of the album this month, containing remastered tracks, along with new packaging and a 24-page booklet.

Frontman Dexter Holland recently said the success of the album left the band feeling a little uncomfortable, but added: “It really caught on and we’re super-grateful for that. We’re very proud it was an independent record that made it big – that was a pretty rare thing.”

To pre-order the 20th anniversary of Smash, visit The Offspring’s official site.