The new Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR is a Trivium face-off

The new Metal Hammer Podcast is live and it’s a big one as Merl, El and Steve pick one Trivium album to enter into the Metal Hammer Podcast Hall Of Fame!



It's two classics as Ascendancy faces off against Shogun. Ascendancy was the album that put Trivium on the world stage with classic anthems such as Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr and A Gunshot To The Head Of Trepidation turning the band into metal's newest superstars.

Shogun, meanwhile, was the album that put Trivium back on the horse after the misstep of The Crusade, and might still be their most ambitious album to this day. But which one makes it in? The Metal Hammer trio debate and decide. Plus, we have new sponsors – welcome KILLSTAR!



