The new Metal Hammer Podcast reviews Fear Factory, Atreyu, Perturbator and more

On this week's Metal Hammer Podcast, Merl, Steve and Jonathan take in some of the latest metal releases you need to know about.

We discuss the clusterfuck around Fear Factory ahead of their new album, Aggression Continuum, and debate whether the record lives up to their legacy.

Plus, we rate the new Perturbator album and decide whether it's done enough to shrug off the 'synthwave tag'. Steve and Jonathan go in two-footed on new Atreyu album, Baptize, and we review new releases from Svalbard frontwoman Serena Cherry's Noctule project and rising Nashville collective, Black Moon Mother.

