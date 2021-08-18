The Muslims announce hotly anticipated fourth album F*** These F***ing Fascists

Hotly-tipped Durham, NC punks The Muslims will release their debut album Fuck These Fucking Fascists in September. Available via Epitaph Records, it'll hit streaming platforms initially, with a physical release to follow in November.

The band have also released a new single, Unity, a call for more than just "symbolic gestures" from those claiming to address the problems of a racially-divided America.

“Love is an action word that demands of us to speak up and fight, passionately, for the future we all deserve,” proclaims vocalist QADR. “I’m so tired of their belligerent screams for ‘UNITY,’ corny dances and symbolic gestures. We don’t want Harriet Tubman on a fuckin $20, we want reparations and no more racist police.

The Muslims - a self-proclaimed 'All-queer, Black and Brown Muslim Punk band' - formed in the aftermath of the 2016 election, and have since released three albums: The Muslims in 2018, Mayo Supreme the following year, and Gentrified Chicken in 2020. They've also released one EP, Inshallah: Tomorrow We Inherit the Earth.

The band signed to Epitaph earlier this year, with the label tweeting, "Our lawyer said we couldn't get out of this one" and releasing Fuck These Fucking Fascists as a single.

In a statement, Epitaph say. "Taking inspiration from classic punk and afropunk roots, they have successfully synthesized the “fuck you” energy of the oppressed into an ass-kicking, head-smashing, fascist-punching sonic experience.

"Lyrically, the band unapologetically uses music as a vessel to call out racism, the American political landscape, and white supremacy."

Fuck These Fucking Fascists can be pre-ordered now.

The Muslims: Fuck These Fucking Fascists tracklist

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

Crotch Pop A Cop

Unity

Illegals

Kill Your Masters

Fuck These Fuckin Fascists

IDGAF

Coronavirus

GCDC

Froot of The Loom

Live Laugh Lead

John McCain’s Ghost Sneaks Into The White House And Tea Bags The President