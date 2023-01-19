The music world reacts to the death of David Crosby: "David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void"

The music world is paying its respects to David Crosby, co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young), who has passed away, aged 81.

Graham Nash paid tribute to his long-time friend and musical partner on Instagram, with a photo of Crosby's guitar case alongside one labelled 'Willy Nash'.

Nash writes, "It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.



"David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world."



Brian Wilson posted a photo of Crosby and himself, writing, "I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian"

On Twitter, Melissa Etheridge too posted a photo with Crosby, and wrote, "Thank you ⁦⁩ David Crosby, I will miss you my friend. #DavidCrosby #Croz" adding a broken heart emoji.

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan posted a simple tribute, writing "RIP David Crosby" above a black and white portrait of the iconic singer/spngwriter.

Americana singer/songwriter Jason Isbell tweeted, "Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot."

Ron Sexsmith added his condolences, posting "RIP David Crosby I was just listening to CSN the other night and was always blown away by his voice and sense of harmony. Huge loss RS"



"David Crosby stuck to his guns," Michael Des Barres posted. "A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP."



"My socials are more an obituary these days," hard rock singer Jeff Scott Soto tweeted, "another music pioneer, incredible songwriter and legend David Crosby has left us, RIP sir =("



