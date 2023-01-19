David Crosby dead at 81

By Fraser Lewry
( Classic Rock )
published

David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away after a long illness

David Crosby portrait
(Image credit: Luciano Viti / Getty Images)

David Crosby, singer-songwriter and founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Still & Nash, has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed in a statement given to Variety (opens in new tab) by Crosby's wife, Jan Dance.   

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," wrote Dance. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. 

"Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 37 years in music industry, online for 24. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  