The Killers screen England’s Euros semi-final victory in the middle of their show, celebrate with red and white confetti and fan-favourite Mr Brightside

Last night (July 10), The Killers paused their show in London to air a moment of the Euro-semi finals football game, which took place on the same evening.

After the 10th song, A Dustland Fairytale, the indie rocker's sat to watch England achieve a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands during the UEFA Euros semi-finals on the big screen. Upon the winning goal, the venue shot out red and white confetti to the enthused crowd, and the band dived into the fan-favourite Mr Brightside in celebration.

For a portion of the set, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. also wore an England football shirt.

Playing in support of their second greatest hit album Rebel Diamonds, the event was part of The Killers' six-date residency at the O2 Arena, and saw them play a number of huge anthems including Somebody Told Me, When We Were Young, Smile Like You Mean It, Runaways, Spaceman, Human and more.

In an X post following the show, The Killers wrote: "Tonight we played for England!", alongside a selection of photographs, one showing frontman Brandon Flowers sitting down attentively watching the game whilst on stage.

While one fan writes on the platform: "At gig tonight, they paused it so we could see the last two minutes of the England game - when we won, the roof lifted off the place as they launched into ‘Mister Brightside’… Class act, Brandon."

The Killers will play their final show at the O2 Arena tonight (July 11), before they move on to Mad Cool Festival in Spain on July 13, followed by Japan's Fuji Rock Festival and more.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the moment below:

