The history of King’s X to be explored in new book

The history of US trio King’s X is to be explored in a new book.

King’s X: The Oral History by Greg Prato has been fully authorised by the band and is based on interviews with Doug Pinnick, Jerry Gaskill and Ty Tabor, their friends and other musicians including Andy Summers, Billy Corgan, Kim Thayil and Mick Mars.

A statement reads: “King’s X: The Oral History explores the stories behind every single song the band have recorded over the years, while also detailing the creation of each of their 12 albums and offering insight into the influence of religion on their work.

“It also features memories of the band’s tours with some of rock’s biggest names and the events that led to their show-stopping performance at the mammoth Woodstock ’94 festival.

“Packed full of rare and never-before-seen photographs from throughout their career, and with a foreword by Scott Ian of Anthrax, this is the definitive companion to the band and their music.”

King’s X: The Oral History will be published by Jawbone Press on February 19.