Faceless singer is 3rd man to quit

The Faceless have lost a third member in six weeks after frontman Geoffrey Ficco ended his four-year tenure with the band.

It follows the departure of bassist Evan Brewer and drummer Alex Rudinger in October. The split forced the cancellation of a UK tour planned for November.

Now Ficco says: “After nearly four years with the band I have decided to leave to pursue new opportunities. Thank you to the fans, as well as the past and present members, for the unforgettable experience.”

He’s planning to focus on his black metal band Ys, who launched an album in November.

The move leaves frontman Michael Keene as the only surviving member of The Faceless, who formed in LA in 2003. Earlier this year guitarist Wes Hauch was replaced by touring member Nico Santora.