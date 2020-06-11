The Doors will celebrate Morrison Hotel’s 50th anniversary with graphic novel

The Doors’ will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 album Morrison Hotel with a new graphic novel.

The surviving members of the band have teamed up with writer Leah Moore for the project titled The Morrison Hotel Anthology, with illustrations provided by a number of artists from the comic book world.

It’ll be published in October through Z2 Comics and span 144 pages.

A synopsis reads: “The graphic novel weaves the band’s influence into some of the lore that led to their status as the architects of counterculture, influencing artists, poets, and outsiders for generations to come – set against the backdrop of the close of the free spirit of the 1960s into the tumultuous 1970s."

Along with the regular version of Morrison Hotel, there will also be a limited edition hardcover version, which will come with three art prints and a 12-inch picture disc of the record.

Both versions are currently available to pre-order via the Z2 Comics website.