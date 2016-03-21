The Defiled split in face of financial pressures

The Defiled have announced they’ve split as a result of financial pressures.

The band say in a statement that they hope to record some farewell songs and play a final run of shows and add that there has been no falling out between the members.

They say: “It is with heavy, blackened hearts, that we inform you that the time has come to lay The Defiled to rest. There is no drama or fallouts, but we have been forced to face the reality that the love of what we do is not enough to keep our black ship sailing – the continuation of The Defiled has become logistically (financially) untenable.

“Thank you - you, our fans, have given us a life experience that we could have never dreamed of. From a grotty flat in north London, you have enabled us to reach places we’d previously only read or heard about, allowed us to grace stages all over the world, cheered for us at some of the worlds most prestigious festivals and granted us the opportunity to perform alongside some of our heroes.”

The Defiled earned a place in the Guinness Book Of Records after becoming the first band to play on an iceberg. Their upcoming scheduled appearances with In This Moment, as well as a run of headline dates, have been cancelled as a result of the split.