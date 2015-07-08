The Dead Weather set to Dodge & Burn

The Dead Weather have announced their third album will be released in September.

The supergroup – featuring Jack White, Alison Mosshart, Dean Fertitia and Jack Lawrence – will issue Dodge & Burn via White’s Third Man Records, although no exact date has been confirmed.

The record will include remixed and remastered versions of the four previously released seven-inch singles released exclusively via Third Man’s The Vault mail order service, along with four new tracks.

The band say: “Alison, Jack, Dean and LJ spent their rare and sporadic free moments over the past year recording together in Nashville. With the members of the band heavily involved in other projects, The Dead Weather will not be touring in support of the new album.

“Thankfully the thick and heavy Dodge & Burn will satisfy your urges for the dark magic that is The Dead Weather for a very long time.”

A limited-edition version will be issued via The Vault, packaged with an LP pressed on ‘Inclement Weather’ vinyl housed in a soft-touch embossed sleeve, featuring metallic ink and an alternate cover. It also includes a poster, vinyl single and Dead Weather playing cards. The limited-edition package can only be ordered before July 31.

White recently discussed the possibility of never touring again.