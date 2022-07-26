The Dead Daises temporarily replace frontman Glenn Hughes while he battles Covid

Supergroup The Dead Daisies have brought in two replacements to fill in for Glenn Hughes on the remaining dates of their current European tour, after the bassist and singer tested positive for Covid. Coming off the sub's bench are Trans Siberian Orchestra singer Dino Jelusick – who also provides backing vocals for Whitesnake – and bassist Yogi Lonich, once a member of Buckcherry.

In a statement, the band say, "We're sad to have to announce that the dreaded virus has hit the camp again with Glenn testing positive and unfortunately unable to continue, he's doing OK and please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

"In the spirit of The Dead Daisies, The Show Must Go On. As Yogi filled in for David [Lowery, guitarist] when he was crook, we're forging forward with Yogi playing bass and Dino Jelusick joining us on vocals for the rest of these shows

"We know some of you were coming to see Glenn but we hope you will still come out, rock with us and have a great time. Too many bands find it easy to just cancel but we're determined to keep playing for you guys... rain, hail, heat or virus. If you do want to give it a miss, we're in the process of speaking with the promoters to work something out.

"We'll keep you posted. Look forward to seeing you at the shows."

The news comes in the wake of the announcement of a new album from The Dead Daisies. Radiance – the follow-up to last year's Holy Ground – will be released on September 30, and will be the first album released by the band's latest line-up (their 29th, Wikipedia tells us), with the newest addition being returning drummer Brian Tichy.

"It was great to start off being back in the band by getting together with Doug, Glenn, David, and producer Ben Grosse at his studio dialling in the songs that make up Radiance, says Tichy. "It was a very smooth, organised process of jamming with the guys getting all drum grooves and parts just right!"

"The new album Radiance is our second album with Ben Grosse producing from top to bottom," adds guitarist Doug Aldrich. "We had a great time composing and recording the record and I’m very excited for you all to hear what we put together. Definitely a heavy album but with some cool twists and turns!"

Jul 26: Vienne Theatre Antique, France*

Jul 27: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jul 28: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jul 30: Halle (Saale) Peißnitzinsel, Germany*

Jul 31: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber Arena, Germany*

Aug 02: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany*

Aug 05: Knislinge Time To Rock Festival, Sweden

* = with Judas Priest

Sep 07: Vineland The Landis Theater, NJ

Sep 10: Danville Falls Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Sep 11: Church State Theatre, VA

Sep 14: Nashville Eastside Bowl, TN

Sep 15: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Sep 18: Los Angeles The Vermont Hollywood, CA

Sep 21: Roseville Goldfield Trading Post, CA

Sep 23: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Sep 24: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Tickets are on sake now (opens in new tab).

Radiance tracklist

Face Your Fear

Hypnotize Yourself

Shine On

Radiance

Born To Fly

Kiss The Sun

Courageous

Cascade

Not Human

Roll On