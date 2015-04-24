The Darkness drop open fire promo

The Darkness have released video for Open Fire. It’s the first single to be taken from the bands Last Of Our Kind album, the follow-up to 2012’s Hot Cakes.

Open Fire’s video was filmed on Valentia Island, Country Kerry, in Ireland, where the album was recorded. It features drummer Emily Dolan Davies, who joined the band in time for the recording but left the band earlier this week just weeks after completing a short tour of Ireland.

The audio for Open Fire was first released last month, and followed the publication of a video for Barbarian in February. The single release will be on June 1, the same day as the album, and the band follow this with Pledge Music show at London Dingwalls on June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday April 24 at 11am.