The Cadillac Three stream Drunk Like You

The Cadillac Three have made their song Drunk Like You available to stream.

It’s taken from the Nashville outfit’s forthcoming second album, Bury Me In My Boots, due August 5 via Big Machine Records.

The project marks the first full-length record in four years from the trio of vocalist Jaren Johnston, percussionist Neil Mason and lap steel player Kelby Ray, with a pair of UK-only digital EP’s issued in 2014 and last year.

Johnston told The Boot: “It’s just real songs, and I try to write about what nobody else is writing about at the time. It’s country music, so a lot of people say the same things, and we touched on a lot of those things but with different ways of saying them. I’m real proud of it.”

Drunk Like You is the third preview from Bury Me In My Boots following Graffiti and Soundtrack To A Six Pack.

Ahead of the album’s release, The Cadillac Three will be performing at Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent on July 24 and then they’ll return to the UK for a headline tour later this year.

Tickets for the shows are available now through LiveNation.

Jun 18: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 22: Dewey Beach Bottle And Cork, DE

Jun 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 24: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jun 25: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jul 02: Las Vegas The Foundry At SLS, NV

Jul 07: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 15: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 21: Eau Claire Country jam, WI

Jul 22: Twin Lakes Country Thunder USA, WI

Jul 24: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 28: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Jul 29: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 30: Mountain Home Country Music Festival, ID

Aug 03: New Paltz Ulster County Fair, NY

Aug 04: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 05: Boston Xfinity Theatre, MA

Aug 07: Portsmouth Redhook Ale Brewery, NH

Aug 12: Brownsville Willamette Country Music Festival, OR

Aug 13: Burley Cassia County Fair And Rodeo, ID

Aug 26: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 28: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 01: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Sep 03: Atlantic City Beach, NJ

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 15: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 17: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 29: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 30: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 07: Phoenix Ak-Chin pavilion, AZ

Oct 08: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

Oct 13: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 15: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 22: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Nov 05: Manchester 02 Ritz, UK

Nov 06: London 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 07: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow 02 ABC, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham 02 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Bristol 02 Academy, UK

Nov 14: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland

Nov 15: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Nov 16: Cologne MTC, Germany

Nov 17: Hamburg Nochtspeicher, Germany

Nov 18: Munich Backstage Hall, Germany

Nov 20: Amsterdam Melkweg Sugar Factory, Netherlands

Nov 22: Madrid Chango Club, Spain

Nov 25: Tallahassee Florida State University, FL

The Cadillac Three: beer drinkers and hellraisers