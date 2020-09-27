The Cadillac Three launch Hard Out Here For A Country Boy single with extra fuzz

The Cadillac Three have launched a new version of Hard Out Here For A Country Boy. Taken from the band's Country Fuzz album and originally released as a single in January this year, the new version has been enhanced with the addition of extra "fuzz" – which can only be a good thing – and renamed it Hard Out Here For A Country Boy + Fuzz.

"We were playing some tour dates with ‪Travis Tritt and The ‪Charlie Daniels Band when Hard Out Here For A Country Boy was written," says frontman Jaren Johnston. "He was on the bus when we were playing through some songs and with his big signature twang belted out the line. I grew up listening to Travis, and he’s a big reason I sing the way I do – that gritty twang thing. We knew he had to be on the song."

“This song was kind of a jumping off point for the record and one of the first we cut," adds drummer Neil Mason. "We’ve all been buddies for years and Chris heard the song playing in the background during a call with Jaren. It was cool that he quickly wanted to be a part of it and cut the vocal the next day."

This isn't the first time The Cadillac Three have "fuzzed up" one of their songs to improve the listening experience: back in May they released a similarly treated version of The Jam, retitling it The Jam (+ Fuzz).

In April the band launched a version of the Post Malone's hit song Circles, filming themselves in isolation for a video before Johnston edited it all together.

The Cadillac Three have released a number of videos from Country Fuzz over the last year, including clips for Crackin' Cold Ones With The Boys, All The Makin's Of A Saturday Night and Slow Rollin'.