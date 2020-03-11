The Brothers celebrate 50 years of The Allmans with epic setlist

The surviving members of the last Allman Brothers Band lineup reunited last night for a show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Billed under the name "The Brothers", the musicians – who included guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, drummer Jaimoe Johanson, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones – played a 24-song set that spanned the Allmans' career.

The show took place more than five years on from the band's final show at New York’s Beacon Theatre on October 28, 2014, and three years after the death of founder member Gregg Allman.

Amongst the setlist were classics like Statesboro Blues, Black Hearted Woman, Jessica, Mountain Jam, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed and Whipping Post, while the band were joined on ten songs by keyboardist Chuck Leavell, a member of The Allman Brothers Band from 1972 until 1976. Full setlist below.

In January, the release of Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection, a multi-disc compilation celebrating the band, was announced. The 10LP, 61-song set is now available, and was produced by Allman Brothers historians and aficionados Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West.

The Brothers: New York's Madison Square Garden: March 10, 2020

Set 1

Don't Want You No More (The Spencer Davis Group cover)

It's Not My Cross to Bear (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Statesboro Blues (Blind Willie McTell cover)

Revival (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Trouble No More (Muddy Waters cover)

Don't Keep Me Wonderin' (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Black Hearted Woman (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Dreams (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Hot 'Lanta (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Come and Go Blues (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Soulshine (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Stand Back (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Jessica (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Set 2

Mountain Jam (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Blue Sky (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Desdemona (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Ain't Wastin' Time No More (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Every Hungry Woman (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Melissa (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

No One to Run With (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

One Way Out (Elmore James cover)

Encore

Midnight Rider (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Whipping Post (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

* = with Chuck Leavell