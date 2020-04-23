The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine set for online singalong party

The Beatles’ animated 1968 film Yellow Submarine will be broadcast online this weekend for a special singalong party.

The 87-minute long film will be shown on The Beatles’ YouTube channel at 5pm GMT this coming Saturday (April 25) with fans encouraged to dress up and share images across social media.

A statement reads: “All aboard for the Yellow Submarine Singalong YouTube Watch Party! Join us for The Beatles’ celebration of love, music, and surfacing from strange seas into a beautiful world free of the Blue Meanies!

“Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real. Have some fun! Dress up as your favourite character from the film or in your Beatles finest.

“Share your photos and videos with us of you singing along at home and tag them #YellowSubLive. Following the film, we’ll be sharing your images and videos on Instagram Stories.”

Yellow Submarine returned to cinema screens in the summer of 2018 to mark its 50th anniversary. Every frame of the movie had been restored by hand and updated to 4K digital resolution.

Last month, it was reported that Disney had acquired the rights to Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back. It's scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 4.