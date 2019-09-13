The Beatles: Liverpool’s Strawberry Field site to reopen this weekend

In May 2018, we reported that a fundraising campaign had been launched to help redevelop Liverpool’s Strawberry Field site which was made famous by the Beatles.

Although the Victorian building which stood on the Woolton site was demolished in the 70s – the Salvation Army were looking to turn the location into a hub to help young adults with learning disabilities.

Julia Baird, John Lennon's sister and honorary president of the Strawberry Field project, helped launch a buy a brick initiative – and with work now completed, the gates will open once again tomorrow (September 14).

Beatles fans will now be able to explore the site that John Lennon played in as a youngster and visit an interactive visitor exhibition, community café, shop, calm garden spaces and a Steps To Work programme, which has been created for young adults with learning disabilities and other barriers to help them into employment.

The cafe, shop and gardens at Strawberry Field are free to enter, but all proceeds from the exhibition, cafe and shop sales will go directly to support the Steps To Work programme.

For more, visit the official Strawberry Field website.

Meanwhile, the Beatles’ classic Abbey Road album will be re-issued as a deluxe box set in celebration of its 50th anniversary on September 27 through Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe.

The Beatles are also the cover stars of the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

The Beatles: Abbey Road Deluxe Reissue

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Beatles classic 1969 album Abbey Road – and to mark the occasion, it's been remixed and remastered in this deluxe box set.View Deal