The Beatles launch extremely trippy first take of Tomorrow Never Knows

The first version of Tomorrow Never Knows The Beatles ever recorded has been unveiled as a taster for the upcoming expanded edition of their 1966 album Revolver.

The demo was recorded on April 6, 1966, on the first day of sessions for the album, but already features the parts that signified the band's willingness to explore new musical territories, with George Harrison's backwards guitar and tamboura drone taking centre stage.

“We did it because I, for one, am sick of doing sounds that people can claim to have heard before," Paul McCartney told the NME as Revolver was released later that year.

The expanded edition of Revolver album will be released on October 28, and is available in several configurations, including standalone vinyl, picture disc, CD, and expanded CD and CD/vinyl sets. The Special Edition tracks have been remixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos.

The remixing process was aided by de-mixing technology developed by Get Back filmmaker Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd, who were able to separate the original four-track recordings into their constituent instrumental parts, allowing for a genuine multi-track remix.

Full details below.

The Beatles: Revolver Special Edition packages

Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe): 63 tracks

* Digital Audio Collection (stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + mono + Dolby Atmos)

* 5CD (stereo & mono audio) with 100-page hardbound book in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase

* 4LP+7-inch EP (stereo & mono audio) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl with 100-page hardbound book in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase

Disc 1: Revolver (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

Discs 2 & 3: Sessions (stereo & mono): 31 tracks

Disc 4: Revolver (Original mono master): 14 tracks

Disc 5: Revolver EP: 4 tracks

“Paperback Writer” & “Rain” (New stereo mixes & Original mono mixes remastered)



Revolver Special Edition (Deluxe): 29 tracks

* 2CD in digipak with a 40-page booklet abridged from the Super Deluxe book

Disc 1: Revolver (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

Dsci 2: Sessions highlights + “Paperback Writer” & “Rain” (New stereo mixes): 15 tracks

Revolver Special Edition (Standard): 14 tracks

* Digital (New album mix in stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + new Dolby Atmos mix)

* 1CD in digipak (New stereo mix)

* 1LP (New stereo mix) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl

* Limited Edition 1LP vinyl picture disc (New stereo mix) illustrated with the album cover art



Revolver Special Edition tracklists

Super Deluxe CD [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

8: Good Day Sunshine

9: And Your Bird Can Sing

10: For No One

11: Doctor Robert

12: I Want To Tell You

13: Got To Get You Into My Life

14: Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2: Sessions One

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

8: Love You To (Take 7)

9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

10: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

11: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

CD3: Sessions Two

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

9: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

16: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

17: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

CD5: Revolver EP

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)



Super Deluxe vinyl [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)

Side 1

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

Side 2

1: Good Day Sunshine

2: And Your Bird Can Sing

3: For No One

4: Doctor Robert

5: I Want To Tell You

6: Got To Get You Into My Life

7: Tomorrow Never Knows

LP Two: Sessions One

Side 1

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

Side 2

1: Love You To (Take 7)

2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

3: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

4: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

LP Three: Sessions Two

Side 1

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

Side 2

1: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

8: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

9: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)

Side 1

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

Side 2

1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)



Deluxe CD [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

CD 2: Sessions

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)

5: Love You To (Take 7)

6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2

8: Taxman (Take 11)

9: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

11: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

15: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal



Standard [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Revolver (New stereo mix)

Super Deluxe CD [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

8: Good Day Sunshine

9: And Your Bird Can Sing

10: For No One

11: Doctor Robert

12: I Want To Tell You

13: Got To Get You Into My Life

14: Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2: Sessions One

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

8: Love You To (Take 7)

9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

10: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

11: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

CD3: Sessions Two

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

9: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

16: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

17: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

CD5: Revolver EP

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)



Super Deluxe vinyl [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)

Side 1

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

Side 2

1: Good Day Sunshine

2: And Your Bird Can Sing

3: For No One

4: Doctor Robert

5: I Want To Tell You

6: Got To Get You Into My Life

7: Tomorrow Never Knows

LP Two: Sessions One

Side 1

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

Side 2

1: Love You To (Take 7)

2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

3: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

4: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

LP Three: Sessions Two

Side 1

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

Side 2

1: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

8: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

9: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)

Side 1

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

Side 2

1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)



Deluxe CD [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

CD 2: Sessions

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)

5: Love You To (Take 7)

6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2

8: Taxman (Take 11)

9: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

11: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

15: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal



Standard [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Revolver (New stereo mix)