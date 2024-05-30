Aussie rock legends The Angels announce first album in 10 years

Aussie rock legends The Angels have announced their first album in a decade. Ninety Nine will be released via Bloodlines on June 28, and is the follow-up to 2014's Talk The Talk. It's the band's first album with new singer Nick Norton, who joined the band on drums in 2011, but replaced Dave Gleeson on the mic last year.

The Angels have also released the first single from the album, Ninety Nine (Go For Broke). “It refers to the fact that 99 per cent of us have to accept our lot, while the one per cent take the lion’s share," says Norton. "The super-rich are richer than they’ve ever been."

Ninety Nine (Go For Broke) was written by Norton alongside Angels bassist Sam Brewster, the son of founding guitarist John Brewster.

“I haven’t been this excited about anything we’ve done in the studio for many, many years," says John Brewster. "I’m proud of everything this band has done, but we have what I call ‘benchmark albums’, particularly Face To Face [1978], No Exit [1979] and Dark Room [1980]. This, to me, is a benchmark album."

"It’s a good feeling. We got what we set out to achieve," adds brother Rick Brewster. "This is The Angels 2024.”

The Angels begin a 50th anniversary tour on the day the album is released. The 50 Not Out tour, with support from New Zealand new wave band Mi-Sex, kicks off at the Prince Bandroom in St Kilda, VIC, on June 28, and climaxes at the Alexandra Hills Hotel in Brisbane, QLD, on August 3. Full dates below.

The Angels: 50 Not Out tour 2024

Jun 28: St Kilda Prince Bandroom, VIC

Jun 29: Thornbury Croxton Bandroom, VIC

Jul 05: Newcastle King Street, NSW

Jul 06: Marrickville Factory Theatre, NSW

Jul 12: Doyalson RSL Club, NSW

Jul 13: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, SA

Jul 19: Mt Pritchard Mounties, NSW

Jul 20: Hornsby RSL, NSW

Jul 26: Fremantle Freo Social, WA

Jul 27: Perth Astor Theatre, WA

Aug 02: Southport Beats at Sopo, QLD

Aug 03: Brisbane Alexandra Hills Hotel, QLD

Tickets are on sale now.