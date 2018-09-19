The 2018 Monster Rock Auction is ON

The Monster Rock Auction, the annual auction of rock memorabilia set up to raise three children’s charities, kicks off today at 5pm GMT. The auction is the work of the Heavy Metal Truants, the charity set up by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and former music journalist and Space Rocks founder Alexander Milas.

Nordoff Robbins, Childline, and Teenage Cancer Trust are the three charities to benefit from the auction, which will include unique items of memorabilia from some of rock's biggest names, including Metallica, The Who, Avenged Sevenfold, Janis Joplin, Judas Priest, Megadeth, Queen + Adam Lambert, Ronnie Jamnes Dio, Scorpions, Black Sabbath and more.

The full list of items up for grabs is available at the auction website. The auction will be live for 10 days, with all proceeds going to the three charities.

“As with our annual ride from London to Download, the Monster Rock Auction is about tapping into the tremendous goodwill of the music industry,” says Smallwood. “Just as 50 riders assemble each year to ride 180 miles united by a common cause, the Monster Rock Auction is proof-positive that this isn’t just a genre of music music - it’s a community, and as you can see the items we’re putting up for auction the community has delivered and then some."

“The Monster Rock Auction is a powerful statement about rock and metal and and the people who make it happen,” says Milas. “The support the Heavy Metal Truants have had from the movers and shakers of our world over the years has been truly awesome, and it says something really wonderful about the ethos that underpins our end of the musical spectrum, and to date it’s added up to over £500,000 in support of the remarkable work that these charities do. Good luck to everyone who takes part - bid generously, and bid often!”

