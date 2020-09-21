The 20 Million Club podcast: Led Zeppelin IV

The second episode of Classic Rock's new podcast The 20 Million Club is out now: a look at Led Zeppelin IV.

Hosted by British broadcasting legend Nicky Horne, The 20 Million Club also features guests appearances from the Classic Rock team, with every episode exploring one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all time.

The first episode saw the team discuss AC/DC’s Back In Black. Episode 2 focuses on Led Zeppelin's 4th album.

Released in November 1971, it was housed in an anonymous sleeve, with no band name and no album title. The record company delayed release for month, fearing that it was commercial suicide. It became the band's best-selling album. Why? The team consider hype, black magic, stairways to heaven, "hippy-Hobbity shit", the mysteries of the sleeve art and more.

The 20 Million Club can be listened to right now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. There will be five more episodes to come in this season.