That Metallica/Stranger Things T-shirt we’ve been crying out for is finally here

Metallica have teamed up with Stranger Things to release a range of Metallica-branded Hellfire Club T-shirts .

In the hugely popular Netflix series, The Hellfire Club is the Dungeons & Dragons group led by Metallica-loving metalhead Eddie Munson. The Hellfire Club’s instantly iconic logo – a screaming Devil’s Head framed by a mace and a flaming sword – has appeared on T-shirts in real life as well as in the show.

Now Metallica have got in on the action. The band, whose classic 1986 track Master Of Puppets became one of the most talked-about songs of the year following its memorable appearance in the show, have put their own Metallca x Stranger Things Hellfire Club T-shirts and hoodies.

The merch is available as white and black raglan T-shirt, black T-shirt and black hoodie, all featuring the Metallica and Hellfire Club logos.

“Eddie, this one’s for you,” tweeted the band of the collab. “We're having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we're scouting out ‘lost sheep’ and outsiders to join. Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up.”

The Metallica x Stranger Things Hellfire Club merch is avaliable in the via the band’s UK merch store (opens in new tab), the worldwide Metallica webstore (opens in new tab) or from Netflix’s own online store (opens in new tab).



