Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick unveils hip-hop side project Hu$h Money

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has launched a tongue-in-cheek old school hip-hop project, Hu$h Money, with and unveiled the group’s first single, the biting, satirical B.I.G. L.I.E. which takes aim at Fox News, Donald Trump, right wig echo chambers and the deluded ‘Patriots’ who brought terror and violence to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Hu$h Money finds Skolnick adopting the name Skoly-D, and partnering with co-conspirator Kimmy G (aka Kimmy Gordon), with guest rapper/comic J-Hype joining the party as the duo filmed their debut video in New York’s Times Square.

One section of the song features the lyrics:



“Their voters have lost all touch with what’s real.

Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!”

Biden won man, their ain’t no mystery

Chalk it up to revisionist history



Pure conspiracy, don’t be a loon

The earth is round and we went to the moon.”

“B.I.G. L.I.E. deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoli..., er, Skoly-D. “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will, at the very least, be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”

Skolnick has previously dipped his toes into the hip-hop world with the release of the tracks Trump Sucks and Wear A Fucking Mask.