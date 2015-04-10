Terror Universal split with singer Chad Armstrong

Terror Universal have split with singer Chad ‘Rott’ Armstrong and will debut a new frontman this weekend.

The band cite “personal differences” and recent events for the move, which comes just weeks after the group were removed from the US Civil Unrest tour along with Otep.

Singer Otep Shamaya claimed Armstrong had groped her on a previous road trip and refused to play on the same bill as Terror Universal.

In a statement, Terror Universal say: “We want to inform you, that due to personal differences, and the course of events these past couple of weeks, Chad Armstrong is no longer the lead singer for Terror Universal.

“We will debut the new singer this weekend at the Texas Independence Fest. Next week we will post live video, so you can all hear and see our new kick ass singer. We promise, our new frontman is everything you would expect from TU.

“We wish Chad good luck, and thank all Terror Universal friends and fans for all your support.”

Shamaya claimed Armstrong groped her crotch while on tour in February. Armstrong’s wife Jenny strongly denied the claim and Civil Unrest organisers said: “Otep is not telling the truth.”