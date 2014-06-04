Terror lined up for Never Say Die

Terror and Comeback Kid are among the acts announced for this year's Never Say Die Tour.

Now in its eighth year, the tour sees the bands play in four UK venues and one inIreland in November, with Stick To Your Guns, Obey The Brave, More Than A Thousand, No Bragging Rights and Capsize completing the line-up.

Terror frontman Scott Vogel says: “Never Say Die is going to be cool this year. It’s the final tour we are doing in 2014 and are excited to finish the year off in Europe and the UK.”

Comeback Kid’s Andrew Neufeld adds: “This will be our third time on the NSD festivals. Looking forward to seeing a lot of the bands and see some old friends.”

Tickets are available from Impericon and Live Nation now and are available from all other outlets from June 6.

Visit the tour’s official website for full line-up information.

Never Say Die 2014 UK and Ireland tour dates

Nov 01: Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall

Nov 02: Leeds Cockpit

Nov 03: Dublin The Village

Nov 04: Glasgow Garage

Nov 05: London O2 Academy Islington