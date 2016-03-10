Teramaze issue For The Innocent video

Teramaze have premiered the lyric video for their track For The Innocent with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the Australian prog metal outfit’s latest album Her Halo, released last year. They previously issued a promo for the album’s title track.

For The Innocent continues to tell the story of the ill-fated trapeze artist whose story forms the concept of the album.

Guitarist Dean Wells says: “We chose to do For The Innocent as a band video based on the response we get from the song at our shows. It has a really great energy and is really fun to play, so we were trying to capture that in this performance-based film clip.”