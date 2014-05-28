Temperance Movement to support Rolling Stones in Europe

The Temperance Movement, who won Classic Rock's Best New Band award last year, have been confirmed as the support act for four Rolling Stones shows on their upcoming tour.

“I remember hearing ‘Tumbling Dice’ for the first time when I was a kid and it made me want to pick up a guitar and write songs, says Guitarist Paul Sayer says. “They’re the best rock and roll band in the world. We’ve been told Mick personally asked for us. So impressive that the band are still in touch and interested in new music. It’s gonna be a blast.”

The confirmed dates are as follows.

June 1, Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

June 10, Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

June 16, Vienna ErnstHappel Stadium, Austria

June 19, Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

The band, who’ve just completed a European Tour of their own, also have some festival dates lined up for the summer, and play Download on June 13, Rock Werchter in Belgium on July 5, T in the Park in Kinross on July 12, and at the Belladrum Festival in Inverness on August 8.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf5aDwwidZM)