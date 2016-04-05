TeamRock teams up with Rock The House

One of these men does not work in Parliament

Are you an unsigned solo act or part of an unsigned band? Then read on.

TeamRock have entered into a partnership with Rock The House and Film The House, a Parliament-led competition whose aim is to raise awareness of protecting intellectual property rights among lawmakers and the public.

Musicians and film makers are given the opportunity to enter their original material to their local MP, who nominate one entrant per competition category. A music industry panel will then choose the finalists and winners, who go on to have their pieces played in Parliament and will win a range of prizes including live music slots at Parliament, recording sessions at Metropolis Studios, radio and TV airplay and more.

Rock The House’s patrons include: Alice Cooper, Brian May, Rick Wakeman, Mark Hoppus, Charlie Simpson, Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck, Don Broco, Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Steel Panther, Scott Gorham and All Time Low.

“Having had MPs try and ban Alice Cooper from performing in the UK in the 1970s, it’s great to hear that the sound of shedding guitars and powerhouse vocals will be echoing through the halls of Parliament,” says Alice Cooper. “Rock The House is a great project which celebrates the fantastic diversity of the British music scene and gives musicians a vehicle through which to hold their legislators accountable about protecting the music industry’s intellectual property.”

The applications deadline for under 19s is April 15, while over 19s should submit their music before May 1.

