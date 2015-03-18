TeamRock Radio: This Week's Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. While we had our ears stoved in by last weekend’s Hammerfest riffathon, we made time to lovingly craft, sculpt and even write down – with an actual pen – the list of essential tracks that will soundtrack your week. So, check out which big hitters have made it to the upper reaches of the TeamRock Radio playlist and give a warm welcome to the latest guests to the invisible party…

**A-List **Fall Out Boy – Irresistible (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Joe Bonamassa – Never Give All Your Heart (Mascot) Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise) Sleeping With Sirens – We Like It Loud (Epitaph) The Offspring – Coming For You (Columbia) Von Hertzen Brothers – New Day Rising (Big Machine/Spinefarm)

**B-List **Blackberry Smoke – Too High (Earache) Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) Falling In Reverse – Just Like You (Epitaph) Halestorm – Amen (Atlantic) In This Moment – Big Bad Wolf (Atlantic) Mallory Knox – Getaway (Epic) Marmozets – Is It Horrible? (Roadrunner) Neck Deep – Growing Pains (Hopeless) Nightwish – Elan (Nuclear Blast)

C-List

AC/DC – Rock The Blues Away (Columbia) New addition: The third single from Rock Or Bust has everything you want from an AC/DC song: instantly memorable riffs, solid drumming and a chorus that’s bigger than the Australian continent.

All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) New addition: Taken from the Maryland foursome’s forthcoming album, Future Hearts, Kids In The Dark boasts the sort of hook which was made for arenas. Which is handy, because they’re playing Wembley Arena this week.

As It Is – Concrete (Fearless) Black Star Riders – Finest Hour (Nuclear Blast)

Coal Chamber – I.O.U. Nothing (Napalm) New addition: The reunited Los Angeles nu metal four-piece pick up where they left off in 2003 with a distortion-fuelled slab of rage. It’s like they handed the keys to Riff Town before heading to the studio. Look out for their new album, Rivals, in May.

Incubus – Absolution Calling (Island)

Kid Rock – First Kiss (Warner) New addition: Kid Rock – who actually turned 44 in January – hits this week’s playlist with the title track of his recently-released album. First Kiss, as you might expect, is a memorable slice of deep fried Southern rock.

Papa Roach – Falling Apart (Eleven Seven) Scott Weiland - & The Wildabouts – White Lightning (earMUSIC) The Amity Affliction – Death’s Hand (Roadrunner) The Prodigy – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) Thunder – The Thing I Want (earMUSIC) We Are Harlot – The One (Roadrunner) While She Sleeps – Our Legacy (Epic)

Click here to see how to get TeamRock Radio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.