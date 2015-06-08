TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Here’s your guide to the latest TeamRock Radio playlist. There are many new additions this week, including Twenty One Pilots’ single ‘Ride’, which is taken from their ‘Blurryface’ album. The Ohio duo’s fourth studio release debuted at Number One on the US Billboard album charts last month.

**C-LIST **Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) August Burns Red – The Wake (Fearless) Biters – Restless Hearts (Earache) Citizen – Cement (Run For Cover) Incubus – Trust Fall Kill It Kid – Blood Stop And Run (Sire) The Bohicas – Where You At (Domino)

New additions Buckcherry – Bring It On Back (F-Bomb) Don Broco – Automatic (Search & Destroy) Ghost – Cirice (Spinefarm) Memphis May Fire – My Generation (Rise) Slaves – Cheer Up London (EMI) Twenty One Pilots – Ride (Fueled By Ramen) Von Hertzen Brothers – Hold Me Up (Spinefarm)

In addition to this, Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week will be Thy Art Is Murder’s Light Bearer. Shouty.