TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (10.11.14 – 16.11.14)

Welcome to the latest instalment of the TeamRock Radio playlist update…

AC/DC – Play Ball (Columbia)

Despite the absence of the much-missed Malcolm Young, this is as classic-sounding as it gets. Full marks to Stevie Young for stepping in for his uncle.

Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel (Xtra Mile)

Catchy as hell punk-rock, with a depth of feeling that is sometimes missing from modern music.

Bring Me The Horizon – Drown (RCA)

While certainly big enough to fill Wembley, does this poppier approach signal a change of direction for BMTH, or the next logical step? Fingers crossed the album still has plenty of bangers.

Crobot – Skull Of Geronimo (Nuclear Blast)

NEW ADDITION With a rock ‘n’ roll swagger often missing from a lot of modern rock music, and a truly ass-kicking riff, we like Crobot. Lots.

Enter Shikari – The Last Garrison (Ambush Reality)

I used to dismiss Enter Shikari as “wubby, wannabe pop-metal for kids”. What a dick. This first track from The Mindsweep has been stuck in my head since I first heard it. Bring on Jan 19!

Foo Fighters – Something From Nothing (Columbia)

New Foo’s highlights a more mature approach. The new album, Sonic Highways, is out today.

Gerard Way – Millions (Warner)

The latest track from the ex-My Chemical Romance frontman’s solo debut Hesitant Alien. Gerard closes out his first UK solo tour at London’s Koko club tonight.

Hacktivist – False Idols (Wake To Reality)

Sounding like no other band, on this latest track Hacktivist mix djent-inspired riffage with grime vocals and a chorus that’ll stay with you for aaaaaaaaaggggeeess. Awesome stuff.

Linkin Park – Rebellion (Feat. Daron Malakian) (Warner)

My personal favourite single so far from The Hunting Party. Has the added effect of making me want to listen to SOAD, for obvious reasons.

Machine Head – Night Of Long Knives (Nuclear Blast)

NEW ADDITION Machine Head are back with new album Bloodstone & Diamonds and for that we should all be extremely thankful. An absolute stormer of a track.

Marilyn Manson – Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge (Cooking Vinyl)

The God Of Fuck returns with a gothic slow-paced number reminiscent at times of The Cure and Nick Cave, only with that trademark threatening croak. Welcome back Mazza.

Mastodon – Once More ‘Round The Sun (Warner)

While it does doesn’t have the grab-you-by-the-insert gender-specific genitals here riff of The Motherload, the title track from the latest album will still make you want to twerk until your bottom falls off. Or something.

Nothing More – Mr. MTV (Eleven Seven)

We all love big choruses, right? Well this one’s bigger than Simon Cowell’s wallet, with riffs heavier than Meatloaf’s lunch.

Pink Floyd – Louder Than Words (Parlophone)

New Pink Floyd. Can’t wait to hear the full album. ‘Nuff said.

Planet Of Zeus – Vigilante plus The Great Dandolos (ihaveadrum)

Greek stoner-metal merchants currently tearing up the UK on our Lords Of The Riff 2 tour.

Rancid – Honor Is All We Know (Hellcat/Epitaph)

News of Rancid releasing a new album has led to many of us in the TRR bunker joyfully breaking out the leather jackets, studs and Doc Martens again.

Royal Blood – Ten Tonne Skeleton (Warner)

It’s been a hell of a year for the Brighton duo. No Mercury Music Prize? Bothered.

Slash – Bent To Fly (Roadrunner)

Your typical Slash-style, mid-tempo track. Starting with an acoustic, then building up to a riff so sleazy it’ll make you want to neck a fifth of Jack and rub yourself inappropriately on your work colleagues.

The Who – Be Lucky (Universal)

Confession time: I expected this to be bobbins. Good news! It’s very, very far from it. Classic-sounding Who, with a hook that’ll sink deep into your frontal lobes. Be prepared to wake up in the middle of the night with this in your brain.

In addition, we’ll be spot-playing the following a couple of times each throughout the week…

**Mallory Knox – Shout At The Moon (Epic) **

With new album Asymmetry recently cracking the official Top 20, these are good times for Mallory Knox.

**36 Crazyfists – Also Am I (Spinefarm) **

With the ink still drying on their new deal with Spinefarm, 36 Crazyfists are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a new track, taken from the upcoming new album Time and Trauma, due next Feb.

**Frank Iero – Tragician (Hassle) **

Taken from his latest album Stomachaches, which sees Frank playing every instrument except the drums. Smartass.