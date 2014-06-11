TeamRock.com to power Download FM

TeamRock.com, the global home of rock and metal, is again powering Download FM to bring listeners right into the heart of the legendary rock and metal festival on the sacred turf of Donington Park.

Download FM, the official radio station of Download festival, is broadcasting right now, until noon on Monday June 16, turning up the volume on this weekend’s festival, which this year is headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park and Aerosmith. Broadcasting live from Donington on TeamRock.com and 87.7 FM, Download FM gives you exclusive access to the artists, festival information, and is the soundtrack to one of the world’s premier rock events with imperious music 24⁄ 7 until the last stragglers are kicked out on Monday. Come to the studio on site or touch us up on @teamrockbelong, studio@teamrock.com, #DLFM and www.facebook.com/teamrockofficial. “What happens at Download happens on Download FM,” says Moose, TeamRock.com’s Head of Radio. “It’s on, baby!”