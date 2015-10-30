Taylor: Slipknot are more like Tool than Kiss

Corey Taylor says Slipknot’s live stage show is inspired by Tool.

The frontman believes that, when it comes to the visual elements of their concerts, his band have more in common with Maynard James Keenan’s crew than with Kiss.

Taylor tells KOMP 92.3: “We look at everything. We look at the artwork, we look at the music, we look at the stage — everything. Everything’s interconnected. Because it’s so much more artistic and creative than just your typical shock-rock band.

“And I hate to use that even in acknowledgement with us, because there’s so much more creativity that goes into this band. I would say we have more in common with Tool than we do with Kiss, to be honest. And I love Kiss, I love Tool, but, for me, it’s a representation, and everything is connected, everything is a piece of each other.

“One can’t exist without the other. So it’s about putting all those things together, and that’s what Tool does so beautifully.”

Slipknot play five UK dates in February, while Tool’s progress on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days remains unknown.