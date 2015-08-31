Taylor calls out bands 'ashamed' of success

Corey Taylor has hit out at bands who are “ashamed of their success.”

The Slipknot frontman is one of the biggest rock stars on the planet and insists he isn’t uncomfortable with that status. And he has a message for musicians who feign embarrassment at being successful.

He tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I always get so upset when I talk to some of these dudes in some of these bands – and I won’t mention any names – but they’re just so elitist to the point of pricky. They just have this air about them where it’s like nothing matters. They’re almost ashamed of their success.

“And it’s like, ‘Then why did you leave your basement? Why did you start playing shows live? You could have been a pretentious assfuck in your basement, and just made your own music for yourself.’

“Like these guys who try to come off better and holier than thou, it’s all a fucking con, because if that were true, they would never have played their first live show. They would never have worked their ass off to get a record deal, or to put that song out for people to hear. It’s just a weak excuse to come off as petty and preachy.”

Slipknot are still riding high on the back of their fifth album .5: The Gray Chapter and Taylor couldn’t be happier.

He adds: “I love the fact that people fucking love our music. It gets me so excited that I can’t wait to get on that stage. I can’t wait to put the album out.

“You want people to be just as into your music as you are. And that’s going to carry it around the world. It’s like an echo that reverberates every wall around the world, and it reaches ears that you would have never even suspected.”

He continues: “It’s ridiculous to say that you don’t want fans, and that you can’t be bothered to have fans. It’s like, then stop doing what you’re doing because you give people like us a bad fucking name.”

Slipknot are on a widespread North American tour and in December their Knotfest event goes to Mexico for the first time.

Slipknot suffer oldie taste test