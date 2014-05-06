Tate to stop use of Queensryche name within two years

More details have been released on the settlement between Geoff Tate and Queensryche.

Tate, the band’s former frontman, and his estranged Queensryche colleagues finally reached an agreement over the naming rights for their respective acts.

And the band’s record label Century Media has released further information on the intricacies of the deal.

As previously reported by TeamRock, Eddie Jackson, Scott Rockenfield and Michael Wilton agreed to purchase Geoff Tate’s portion of the Queensryche name and will buy out their former lead singer’s share of the business. Tate will have exclusive rights to perform _Operation: Mindcrime _and Operation: Mindcrime II in their entirety. It was also previously announced that, following this summer’s farewell tour, Tate will perform under the name Geoff Tate: The Voice of Queensryche.

But in the new information released today, it is confirmed Tate will only be able to mention Queensryche’s name for the next two years, after which he must stop all mention of the band. In any promotional material, that text must be at least 50% smaller than his name. After the two-year period, he can only refer to himself as Geoff Tate with no mention of Queensryche. He will no longer have use of the TriRyche logo or any album images, other than the Mindcrime albums.

Meanwhile, Tate says his next album will “definitely” be a concept album. He tells Legendary Rock Interviews: “The next album is going to go anywhere I want to take it. I’ve got a pretty vivid imagination and I have this wonderful story that I’ve written that this next album is going to be based around and I’m very excited about it. I’ve been working on it now for months and months and months in my spare time and am ready now to really flesh it out and finish it up now that the settlement is in place.”