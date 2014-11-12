TARLD offer Gone For A While promo

French rockers The Amsterdam Red Light District have released a video for their track Gone For A While.
The song is the title track from TARLD’s second album, out on November 26 via Red-Light Records.
The four-piece count The Bronx, Letlive and The Ghost Of A Thousand among their influences and have toured with Comeback Kid, Slayer and Anti-Flag.
Justin Schlosberg from Hell Is For Heroes guests on album track Waiting For So Long.
Singer Max says: “We are so pleased to introduce our new music video for Gone For A While. This song is the ultimate punk-rock track from our new album and we really hope that you love it.”
GONE FOR A WHILE TRACKLIST
- Time Flies 2. Just Have A Good Time 3. Million Miles Away 4. A Chance To Change 5. Final Boarding Call 6. Gone For A While 7. Behind Your Sunglasses 8. These Kids That Your Parents Warned You About 9. Come Closer 10. Set The World On Fire 11. Waiting For So Long