TARLD offer Gone For A While promo

French rockers The Amsterdam Red Light District have released a video for their track Gone For A While.

The song is the title track from TARLD’s second album, out on November 26 via Red-Light Records.

The four-piece count The Bronx, Letlive and The Ghost Of A Thousand among their influences and have toured with Comeback Kid, Slayer and Anti-Flag.

Justin Schlosberg from Hell Is For Heroes guests on album track Waiting For So Long.

Singer Max says: “We are so pleased to introduce our new music video for Gone For A While. This song is the ultimate punk-rock track from our new album and we really hope that you love it.”

GONE FOR A WHILE TRACKLIST