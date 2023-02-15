Tame Impala's Lonersim to get tenth anniversary box set release

Australian psych proggers Tame Impala are to have their 2012 second album Lonerism reissued as Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set. The new set will be released through Fiction Records on May 26.

The new 3 LP box set features a 24-page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never-before-heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.

Speaking about Lonerism, Tame Impala mainman Kevin Parker said it’s “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time making the music for me. In a way, it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose… calling…whatever you want to call it.

"I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself. For the most part anyway…"

Lonerism was recorded both at Kevin Parker’s home studio in Perth and in Paris, and was nominated for Best Alternative Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and won multiple Australian ARIA Awards. Since its release Lonerism has gone on to be ARIA certified platinum, RIAA certified gold, and platinum in multiple territories and has reached nearly 2 billion lifetime streams.

Pre-order Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set.

(Image credit: Fiction Records)

Tame Impala: Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Side A:

Be Above It

Endors Toi

Apocalypse Dreams

Side B:

Mind Mischief

Music To Walk Home By

Why Won’t They Talk To Me?

Side C:

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Keep On Lying

Elephant

Side D:

She Just Won’t Believe Me

Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control

Sun’s Coming Up

Side E:

Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)

Sidetracked Soundtrack (Unreleased Demo)

Side F:

Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012