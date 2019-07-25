Take a tour around Kirk Hammett’s horror exhibition

Kirk Hammett’s horror exhibition has opened its doors at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum.

It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art will run in the city through January 5, 2020, and features a wealth of vintage posters, memorabilia and customised instruments that the Metallica guitarist has collected over the past 30 years.

The Toronto Sun have shared a video showing some of the items on display, which also includes an excerpt from Maiden And The Monster – an instrumental piece Hammett recorded with Lani Hammett especially for the exhibition.

And, for those who can’t get to the the city, the Royal Ontario Museum have also released the audio files from the tour, which can be listened to below.

Tomorrow (July 26) Hammett will appear at Cosmo Music in Richmond Hill with his Metallica bandmate Robert Trujillo, along with Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Cane and drummer Joey Castillo in their cover group The Wedding Band.

Metallica will return to the road across Europe next month on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour. They’ll head back to the US in September for two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M live album.