T-Pain to cover Black Sabbath and Journey on upcoming album

T-Pain, the multi-million selling rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and Masked Singer winner, is to release an album of covers that includes songs by Black Sabbath and Journey.

The musician, who has popularised the use of Auto-tune as a vocal effect over the course of his career, promises that the covers album will showcase "the power of his natural voice."

“This covers album has been years in the making," says T-Pain. "I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time."

“These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it."

T-Pain won the first season of the US version of The Masked Singer, performing as "Monster" and singing Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, American Woman by Lenny Kravitz and I Love Rock 'n' Roll by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts before eventually triumphing over Bee (Gladys Knight) and Peacock (Donny Osmond) in the final.

The track listing on the album, meanwhile, features classic like Journey's Don't Stop Believin', Black Sabbath's War Pigs, and Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton (fullk tracklist below). It's scheduled for release on March 17.

T-Pain: On Top of the Covers tracklist

1. A Change Is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke)

2. Don’t Stop Believin’ (Journey)

3. Sharing the Night Together (Dr. Hook)

4. Stay With Me (Sam Smith)

5. Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton)

6. That’s Life feat. NandoSTL (Frank Sinatra)

7. War Pigs (Black Sabbath)