Synaesthesia name stand-in guitarist

Synaesthesia have confirmed American guitarist Joey Frevola as the man who'll replace Ollie Hannifan until the end of the year.

Hannifan has taken a leave of absence from the band to concentrate on a touring project. As a result they recently launched a hunt for a stand-in to appear with them at the Night Of The Prog festival and contribute to their second album.

They report: “As with all applicants we told Joey to pick a song and learn the top line of the guitar parts. He chose all 22 minutes of Time, Tension And Intervention.”

Frevola says: “I’m currently scrambling to learn all my parts and get my things packed for the trek to London. My head is still spinning – it all feels a bit surreal.

“I couldn’t be more excited and I can’t wait to get playing and writing. I promise to do everything in my power not to let you down.”

Joey Fravola audition video