Synaesthesia name stand-in guitarist

American Joey Frevola will replace Ollie Hannifan until end of the year

Synaesthesia have confirmed American guitarist Joey Frevola as the man who'll replace Ollie Hannifan until the end of the year.

Hannifan has taken a leave of absence from the band to concentrate on a touring project. As a result they recently launched a hunt for a stand-in to appear with them at the Night Of The Prog festival and contribute to their second album.

They report: “As with all applicants we told Joey to pick a song and learn the top line of the guitar parts. He chose all 22 minutes of Time, Tension And Intervention.”

Frevola says: “I’m currently scrambling to learn all my parts and get my things packed for the trek to London. My head is still spinning – it all feels a bit surreal.

“I couldn’t be more excited and I can’t wait to get playing and writing. I promise to do everything in my power not to let you down.”

