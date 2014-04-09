Synaesthesia in guitarist hunt

Synaesthesia are looking for a guitarist to stand in for Ollie Hannifan from next month until the end of the year.

He’ll be busy with a touring production of ABBA music Mamma Mia! but the band don’t want to stop work while he’s away.

The prog outfit explain: “We must stress this is a temporary position up until January 2015. You must be willing to travel to London for rehearsals and be an all-round player, happy to take on rhythm or lead parts.

“You need a good ear for picking up parts and happy to learn by ear, comfortable with complex time signatures, reliable, motivated and punctual – and have a good sense of humour.”

Those interested are asked to email band@synaesthesiamusic.com.

They’re gearing up for an appearance at this year’s Night Of The Prog festival in Germany, while continuing work on their second album. Earlier this week the band said: “We had our first rehearsal session without Ollie. Things are very different. We’re missing him!”